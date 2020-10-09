Blur (BLUR) Price Up 42.5% Over Last 7 Days

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Blur coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blur has traded up 42.5% against the dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $89,942.88 and $11,735.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00256895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00038910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00092703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.01520255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00156289 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,365,413 coins and its circulating supply is 6,005,413 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

