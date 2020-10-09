BOScoin (BOS) Price Down 23.5% This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $1,037.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOScoin has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00053440 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

