Bottos (BTO) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 62.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Bottos has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, CoinEgg, LBank and Bit-Z. Bottos has a total market cap of $686,276.60 and approximately $40,846.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00042336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.21 or 0.04992065 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00056434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032142 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, IDEX, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, LBank, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.