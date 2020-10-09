botXcoin (BOTX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $106,528.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. botXcoin has a market cap of $147.40 million and approximately $106,528.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, botXcoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One botXcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00260303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00094982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.01531144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00158430 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

