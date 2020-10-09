Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BYDGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boyd Group Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock remained flat at $$160.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.56. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

