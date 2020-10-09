Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BYDGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boyd Group Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock remained flat at $$160.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.56. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: Recession

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit