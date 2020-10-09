BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. BP accounts for about 0.9% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in BP were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at $827,751,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BP by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $300,308,000 after acquiring an additional 558,322 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,618,000 after acquiring an additional 544,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,684,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,865,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,523,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,465,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.99.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

