BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and traded as low as $3.93. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 792 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $250.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.61.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 16.76%.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

