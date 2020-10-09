Brokerages Anticipate Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) will report sales of $196.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.20 million and the lowest is $192.00 million. Macerich reported sales of $214.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year sales of $810.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $798.12 million to $820.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $852.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.40 million to $871.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.70 million. Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

MAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macerich in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 104.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 353,205 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.52. 2,886,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. Macerich has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

