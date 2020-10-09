Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.25). Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 460%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 108,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.76. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

