Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $241.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.79 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $298.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $289,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,161 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,869. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,059,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,628,000 after buying an additional 199,439 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,845,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,014,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,178,000 after purchasing an additional 686,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,710,000 after acquiring an additional 51,711 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.76. 6,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,592. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.94.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

