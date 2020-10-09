Brokerages Expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will report $314.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $311.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.50 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $305.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.86.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $442.30. The stock had a trading volume of 120,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,208. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.80. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $452.74.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,953,233.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total transaction of $12,197,674.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares in the company, valued at $81,433,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,294 shares of company stock valued at $37,014,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.