Brokerages Expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.78 Million

Analysts expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to report $558.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.95 million to $576.20 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $888.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MD shares. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of MD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 449,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,698. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

In other MEDNAX news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

