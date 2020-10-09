Brokerages Expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.99 Million

Analysts expect that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report $91.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.80 million. Qualys reported sales of $82.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $360.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $360.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $402.87 million, with estimates ranging from $393.00 million to $410.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.62.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average of $103.97. Qualys has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $125.22.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,194. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $1,385,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $711,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

