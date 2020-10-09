Brokerages Expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Million

Analysts expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce sales of $2.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.63 million and the lowest is $1.03 million. SAGE Therapeutics reported sales of $3.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 million to $16.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.56 million, with estimates ranging from $9.43 million to $64.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.28) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SAGE. Wedbush upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 470,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,733. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $155.33. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

