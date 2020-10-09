Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of BKD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. 988,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,747. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.58. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.32). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $865.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 36.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 17,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 671.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 1,661,649 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 113.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 1,463,953 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 85.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,008,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 1,390,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 67.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,639,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,121 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

