Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

BC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CL King increased their price target on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

NYSE BC traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $62.87. 625,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,729. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Brunswick by 185.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 659.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

