Buhler Industries Inc. (BUI.TO) (TSE:BUI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.46

Shares of Buhler Industries Inc. (BUI.TO) (TSE:BUI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.27. Buhler Industries Inc. (BUI.TO) shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 800 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.63.

Buhler Industries Inc. (BUI.TO) (TSE:BUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$76.63 million for the quarter.

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells agricultural equipment in Canada, the United States, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and internationally. Its products include tractors, sprayers, front-end loaders, augers, snow blowers, mowers, seeding and tillage equipment, compact implements, and other products.

