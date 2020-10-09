Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches Market Cap of $915,038.45

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and BiteBTC. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $915,038.45 and approximately $13,712.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.17 or 0.03326615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00047820 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

