Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.13. Canarc Resource shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 156,056 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

In other news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,910,580 shares in the company, valued at C$1,186,587. Insiders sold 1,414,443 shares of company stock worth $179,643 over the last 90 days.

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

