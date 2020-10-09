Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.78

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.01. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $837.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.67.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

