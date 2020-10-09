CanYaCoin One Day Volume Hits $2,776.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded down 47% against the dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Lykke Exchange, IDAX and Cryptopia. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $2,776.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.24 or 0.04978015 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00056415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00032173 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CAN is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,991 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDAX, Kucoin and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.