CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) rose 6.8% on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. CareDx traded as high as $54.22 and last traded at $53.96. Approximately 1,018,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 686,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,936.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,854,933 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 265.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 103,752.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after buying an additional 607,987 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,523,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,025,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,394,000 after buying an additional 322,513 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,552,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit