CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) rose 6.8% on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. CareDx traded as high as $54.22 and last traded at $53.96. Approximately 1,018,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 686,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,936.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,854,933 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 265.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 103,752.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after buying an additional 607,987 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,523,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,025,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,394,000 after buying an additional 322,513 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,552,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

