CargoX (CXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. CargoX has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $5,923.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00257320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00093963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.01523731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00157511 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX was first traded on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,218,230 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

