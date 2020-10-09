Cartesi (CTSI) Price Down 9.5% This Week

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and $1.29 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00256930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00093019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.01526018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00157779 BTC.

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,403,548 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

Cartesi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

