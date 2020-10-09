CCUniverse Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. CCUniverse has a market cap of $10,914.01 and approximately $218.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001980 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001333 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000424 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002597 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.