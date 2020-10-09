CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTGLY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Monday, September 7th. VTB Capital upgraded CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CD Projekt in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTGLY stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.99. 4,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

