Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.76

Shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and traded as low as $14.52. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 55,059 shares changing hands.

CJPRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 12.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

