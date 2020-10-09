CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.83 and last traded at $44.81. 215,174 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 143,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $992.95 million, a P/E ratio of 636.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,512,354.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,453,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,486 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 467.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 109,293 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 152,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 99,855 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 131,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 92,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CEVA by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 55,357 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

