ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $631.55 Million

Analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) to post sales of $631.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $621.10 million and the highest is $642.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $278.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 126.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHX. ValuEngine raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of CHX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,873. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $2,555,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,080,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

