Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Major Shareholder Sells $83,109.40 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,105 shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $83,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CSSE traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 47,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 62.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit