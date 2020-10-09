Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Major Shareholder Sells $83,109.40 in Stock

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,105 shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $83,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CSSE traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 47,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 62.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

