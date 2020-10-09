Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $597.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to announce $597.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $592.50 million to $602.75 million. Cimpress reported sales of $633.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMPR. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $260,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $109,241. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.72. 113,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.13. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

