Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $756.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report sales of $756.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $760.00 million and the lowest is $750.54 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $732.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CTXS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $3.92 on Friday, reaching $139.43. 890,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,771. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.08 and its 200-day moving average is $142.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.26. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $96.29 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $220,559.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,859,181.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $5,601,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Citrix Systems by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,365 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,789 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 48,440 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.