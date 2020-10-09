City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.76

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Shares of City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and traded as low as $5.62. City Developments shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 3,374 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDEVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

City Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit