City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.76

Shares of City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and traded as low as $5.62. City Developments shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 3,374 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDEVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

