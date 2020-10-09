Claymore (CLM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Claymore token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. Claymore has a total market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Claymore alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00256930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00093019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.01526018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00157779 BTC.

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.