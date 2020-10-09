Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,405,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,608,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.