Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 645,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,640,734. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $216.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

