CoinEx Token (CET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $725,184.00

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $725,184.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00259814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00094768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.88 or 0.01531348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00158271 BTC.

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

