Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,544,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,734 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

