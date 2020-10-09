Conceal Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $151,218.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conceal has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Graviex, STEX and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,054.49 or 0.99996991 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00610417 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.25 or 0.01024443 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00110873 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,483,121 coins and its circulating supply is 8,771,781 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, STEX, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

