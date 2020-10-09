Connectome Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Connectome token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00010192 BTC on exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.71 or 0.04990108 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00057053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

Buying and Selling Connectome

Connectome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

