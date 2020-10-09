ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after buying an additional 209,260 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. 191,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,597,338. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

