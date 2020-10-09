Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 38.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 279,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.65. 865,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $208.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.50. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,028.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.