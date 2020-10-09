Core Alternative Capital Has $12.30 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,619,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,409,000 after purchasing an additional 456,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,394,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,915,000 after purchasing an additional 612,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,240,000 after purchasing an additional 220,474 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.60. 2,292,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,560,402. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

