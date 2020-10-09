Core Alternative Capital Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after buying an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44,300.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,786,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,643 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,624,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 902.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,923,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.