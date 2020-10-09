Core Alternative Capital Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.99. 246,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,474,190. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.03 and a 200-day moving average of $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

