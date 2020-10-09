COTI (COTI) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $19.42 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00256930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00093019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.01526018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00157779 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI's official website is coti.io .

The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

