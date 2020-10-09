Covesting 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,283.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $6,283.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00260303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00094982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.01531144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00158430 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

