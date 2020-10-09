Cred (LBA) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Cred has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Cred has a market cap of $14.33 million and $1.23 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00256491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00093626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01530309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00157536 BTC.

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox, UEX, Kyber Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

