Crust Hits Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $648,017.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $4.66 or 0.00042100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004113 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 1,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 996,233 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

