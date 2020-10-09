Cryptaur Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $2,420.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

